Lagos State Government Directs All Civil Servants To Resume November 2

Lagos state Government has directed all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, to resume work fully from Monday, November 2, 2020.

It would be recalled that workers had been directed to work from home since March 2020 due to the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19.

However, in a circular titled: “Re: Further easing of COVID-19 lockdown”, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/115 and dated October 30, 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu asked them to resume.

The Head of Service, Muri Okunola, signed the circular and sent it to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the state.

According to the circular, the decision was taken after informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.

“Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020,” it read partly.