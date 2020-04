Lagos state government has announced the discharge of seven more coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 39 in the state.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this know in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, on Thursday.

See tweets:

This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.



The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 9, 2020

In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 9, 2020

I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.



Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious.



Thank you. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 9, 2020