Lagos State Government Reopens Schools, Monday, Nov 2

Public and private schools in Lagos state will re-open beginning from Monday, November 2, 2020, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

It would be recalled that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed closure of all schools following the violence that erupted during #EndSARS protests across the metropolis.

The State Government through the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

According to Adefisayo, the year 2020 had been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

She said, “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

She urged students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period in order to excel in their academics.