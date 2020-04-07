Lagos State Government says Entry Age for Prospective Students must be 12 Years

The Lagos State has said that Prospective students must be 12 years of age to be admitted into secondary schools, both private and public.

The Lagos State Government has said that this order will take effect from the next academic session and that the directive will be strictly enforced by educational agencies. Failure to do so will attract a fine.

A circular released in March and signed by one Mrs A.A Adebowale of the Ministry of Education stated that the Government will fine first offenders the sum of N50,000 and N100,000 for second offenders and a letter of warning to close down the schools who have violated the order.