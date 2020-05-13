Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Swears In Eight Judges

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said he swore in eight new judges to strengthen the state’s High Court.

According to him, the Judges had been confirmed by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Sanwo-Olu, in a series of tweets via his official handle, said the eight judges will help to “deepen the dispensation of justice in our state.”

To deepen the dispensation of justice in our state, today, I swore-in eight new Judges to strengthen our High Court following their confirmation by the National Judicial Council.



The Judges include: Hon. Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, Hon. Justice Yhaqub Gbadebo Oshoala, Hon. Justice Omotola Ibironke Oguntade, Hon. Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Hon. Justice Dr. Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu.

Others are: Hon. Justice Sharafa Abioye Olaitan, Hon. Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade and Hon. Justice Adeniyi Funsho Pokanu.

Sanwo-Olu added: “It is my fervent hope that our new Judges will work to make our Judiciary remain a true beacon of hope for the common man.”