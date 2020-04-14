Lagos State Govt Discharges 8 More #COVID19 Patients

Eight more Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the isolation centre in Lagos state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Tuesday, said they were discharged after testing negative twice for the deadly virus, adding that the survivors included two female and six male.

He said the discharge of the eight Coronavirus patients brought to 69, the total number of patients discharged so far in the State.

In his words:

“More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.



Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts. #StayAtHome#ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 14, 2020

Yesterday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 189 cases of Coronavirus in Lagos, out of which 61 had been discharged.

As at Monday, Lagos has 120 active cases of Coronavirus, but as at 6:11pm on Tuesday, it has decreased to 112 after the State discharged eight patients. Six deaths have been recorded so far