Lagos: State Govt Flags Off BRT Corridor Route For Public Use ﻿

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday formally flagged-off the Oshodi–Abule Egba BRT corridor for public use.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement said the route holds high significance, because it will cater to 60,000 commuters daily and will cut down travel time from two hours during peak periods to about 30 minutes.

The corridor is a major link for residents who commute in and out of Alimosho, Egbeda, Ijaiye, Iyana Ipaja and Oshodi, he stated.

“During the electioneering campaign and on assumption of office, we made public transportation a priority and promised Lagosians an improvement in travel time”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu further revealed that his administration had earlier in the year, inspected the construction site of the 13.68 km Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT Highway.

He went on to say the Lagos Government would deploy 550 high and medium capacity buses to create more access for commuters.

“Our reform efforts are geared towards birthing a new commuting order in the state through seamless travel that will result in a congestion-free state”, he said.

“To integrate all transport modes on a single smart payment ecosystem, we launched an upgraded e-ticketing platform that would automate fare payment and create smart mobility through a cashless pre-paid card. The card will enable passengers proceed to the loading bay and scan the card for fare deduction. We will be distributing the first 100,000 Cowry cards free of charge.

“We are passionate about easing the movement of the citizenry around the state which is why we would not stop at ensuring that we give you a transportation system that works for you. We will continue to sustain investments in an integrated public transportation system”, he added.