Lagos State Govt Says N1bn Was Paid To 219 Retirees In September

The Lagos State Government paid retirees N1bn as accrued pension rights for the month of September.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Lagos State retirees received over N1bn as accrued pension rights for September 2020.’

The statement said that Babalola Obilana, Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission, disclosed this at the recently concluded 79th batch retirement bond presentation ceremony.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has once again fulfilled his promise with the payment of accrued pension rights of N1.004bn to another set of 219 retirees for the month of September,” it said.

Obilana urged the retirees to understand the available pension programme options for their pension entitlements.

While charging the retirees to be prudent in spending, the director-general informed them that the commission would attend to retirees’ complaints and enquiries between 10am and 1pm daily.

He thanked Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the monthly payment to retirees despite the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Obilana said the gesture from Sanwo-Olu was evidence of the present administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of pensioners’ entitlements as promised.