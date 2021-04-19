Lagos State Govt To Establish Anti-Corruption Commission Like EFCC

Lagos State Government is set to establish an Anti-Corruption Commission.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday when he signed the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2021 into law, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the move was to deepen the culture of accountability and transparency in the expenditure of appropriated public funds.

The governor said with the legislation put in place, the anti-corruption commission, which would be formally set up in the coming days, had been backed by the instrument of law.

Sanwo-Olu said the commission is to investigate and prosecute officials of the state government and deregistered contractors indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.

He said the action was a testimony to the state government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.

In his words:

“The bill establishing Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is an important legislation critical to the delivery of quality services to the citizens.

“When we came in, we had said we would be accountable and responsible in the appropriation of the state’s resources.

“We want to stand in front of the citizens to give account on how public funds are being spent.

“To give credence to this promise, the executive arm initiated the bill and sent to the Assembly for approval.

“We believe that this law would ensure accountability of public funds, responsibility of public office, it will also promote dialogue among public officers to keep the trust of the people in the discharge of their duties in line with transparency.

“The anti-corruption commission will ensure that all approved activities are implemented in accordance with budgetary allocation.”

According to him, the anti-corruption commission would be independent in its operations and functions.

Sanwo-Olu said that the commission would complement efforts of similar agencies in the police and federal establishment.