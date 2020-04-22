Lagos State Govt Unveils 80-bed Isolation Centre

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, unveiled an 80-bed Isolation Centre for COVID19 patients, within the premises of Landmark Exhibition Centre in Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, barely 24hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 59 cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 430.

The 80-bed Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, which was constructed by the Young President Organisation (YPO), Lagos State Chapter, has a dedicated 10-bed intensive care isolation unit, four ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile x-ray, ultrasound and oxygen facilities.

The State Governor, babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration will continue to expand its isolation capacity even as they work to reduce the spread of #COVID19.

“Testing capacity has also been increased with community centres which follow NCDC eligibility guidelines,” he said.

Today we unveiled an 80 bed isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru.



We will continue to expand our isolation capacity even as we work to reduce the spread of #COVID19.



Testing capacity has also been increased with community centres which follow @NCDCgov eligibility guidelines. pic.twitter.com/lT1eTSJH70 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 22, 2020

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

There are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, there have been 782 cases, with 25 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.