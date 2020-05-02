0 comments

Lagos State leads with 62 New Cases As NCDC Records 220 New Cases Of Covid19

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control NCDC has reported 220 new cases of covid 19 in the country . This was confirmed on the 2nd of May at 11:55pm.

The NCDC has reported that these new cases include:

62-Lagos 52-FCT 31-Kaduna 13-Sokoto 10-Kebbi 9-Yobe 6-Borno 5-Edo 5-Bauchi 4-Gombe 4-Enugu 4-Oyo 3-Zamfara 2-Nasarawa 2-Osun 2-Ebonyi 2-Kwara 2-Kano 2-Plateau.

This brings the total toll in the country to 2388, with 385 discharged patient and a total number of 85 deaths.

Although these new recorded number 9f cases has come as a surprise to Nigerians especially that of Kano state which recorded 2 cases in 24hrs despite the high number of death reports from the state in the past weeks.

Although the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has eased the lockdown in 3 states;Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State , some Nigerians are hopeful that the case will reduce drastically as far as measures are put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

