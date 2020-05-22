Lagos State Records 4 New #Covid19 Deaths

The Lagos State Commissioner For Health Professor Akin Abayomi took to his official twitter handle to announce the death of 4 patients due to CoronaVirus complications.
We recall that Wednesday 20th May, the state had recorded 4 deaths also from CoronaVirus which brings the total number of deaths in a week to eight.
“*️⃣This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 662.
*️⃣4 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total of such deaths to 46.
Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA is still very active, just call it to report any #COVID19 issue. The health commissioner tweeted
139 new cases was recorded in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 3109.