Lagos State Records 4 New #Covid19 Deaths

The Lagos State Commissioner For Health Professor Akin Abayomi took to his official twitter handle to announce the death of 4 patients due to CoronaVirus complications.

We recall that Wednesday 20th May, the state had recorded 4 deaths also from CoronaVirus which brings the total number of deaths in a week to eight.

“*️⃣This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 662.

*️⃣4 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total of such deaths to 46.

Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA is still very active, just call it to report any #COVID19 issue. The health commissioner tweeted

139 new cases was recorded in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 3109.

