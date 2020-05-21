Lagos State Records Total Number Of 2970 Cases Of #Covid19 , Discharges 17 Newly Recoverd Patients

The Lagos State Health Minister, Professor Akin Abayomi took to his twitter handle to update citizens on the present Covid19 situation in the state.

He mentioned that as at 20th May, 199 new cases of the virus had been recorded which increased the cases to 2970.

Lagos State has the highest number of infected persons in the country, spectators have said this may be due to the high population in the state.

Professor Akin also stated that 17 patients have recoverd and have been discharged, these patients include 6 females and 11 males

“#COVID19Lagos Update as at 20th May 2020

“📣Additional 17 fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged.” The health Minister tweeted

The total number of discharged cases stand at 649 and related deaths has risen to 42

— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 21, 2020