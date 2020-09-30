Lagos State: UNDP COVID-19 Fund Will Benefit 22,600 Families, 5,500 SMEs – Sanwo-Olu

About 22,600 families and over 5,500 SMEs and other vulnerable communities affected by outbreak of the COVID-19 virus will benefit immensely from the unconditional cash transfer programme.
This revelation was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during launch of the programme in Ikoyi on Sunday.
The programme was set up by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, collaborating with the Federal and State government, European Union, (EU) alongside other donors.
Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the COVID-19 fund is meant to alleviate in best possible way the effect brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also lauded the effort of the UNDP, EU, the Federal Government and other agencies who in one way contributed to the programme initiation.
“My administration will continue making efforts to alleviate and reduce to the nearest minimum poverty suffered by the people”, he proclaimed.
Sanwo-Olu affirmed that UNDP will provide funds for some state that are badly affected by the pandemic.
“800,000 families in the State so far have been helped through palliatives that was given to them. The programme will give individuals In the State an opportunity to start afresh”, he added.