Lagos Unveils Whistle Blowing Channel To Report Violators Of Guidelines For #EasingTheLockdown

The Lagos State Government says it will unveil a whistle blowing channel to report organisations that flout the guidelines for easing the lockdown.

Recall that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari had said the country will begin a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States, in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

In a national broadcast late Monday, Buhari said he made the decision after reviewing the more than a four-week lockdown to allow the country’s economy to operate and still keep a steady response in containing the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday night.

He said whistleblowers will be guaranteed full protection and their identities would be kept strictly confidential.

In his words:

“Even as we begin #EasingTheLockdown, it will not be business as usual so we are unveiling a whistle blowing channel to report organisations that flout the new directives. Whistleblowers will be guaranteed full protection and their identities would be kept strictly confidential.

“We are also inaugurating a committee with representatives from NURTW, RTEAN, Private Transport Operators, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria(MAN) and all the Lagos state ministries responsible.

“This committee will be charged with the responsibility of communicating, to their members, the framework on the controlled easing of the lockdown so that we can all fully understand what is expected from us.”

On Wednesday Evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lagos State, taking the total number of cases in the state to 931.