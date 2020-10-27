Lagos Violence: 520 Suspects Arrested For Arson, Vandalism, Burgling

On Tuesday, Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, said 520 suspects were arrested in connection with the series of arson, vandalism, burglary and theft of unsuspected members of the public of their valuables during the state’s #EndSARS protest unrest.

Odumosu, who revealed this during a press briefing at the command headquarters in the state’s Ikeja region, said hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS rally, adding that the suspects arrested would be charged.

“The CP said,” Many public and private facilities were set ablaze, our police stations were also burned and vandalized, while listing the facilities affected in the state.

The command swung into action on the basis of the events, recognizing that this is no longer EndSARS, where lives and property are lost and vandalized and burned.

“We found that hoodlums had hijacked the rally, so we moved in and we were able to retrieve some of the stolen items.

“So far, 520 suspects, ranging from arson, theft, murder, rioting, malicious destruction, and illegal possession of firearms, have been arrested for various offenses. All the suspects we arrested were not demonstrators of #EndSARS and they will all be charged”, he added.