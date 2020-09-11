Lagos Will Join Global Celebrations In Honor Of World Tourism Day– LASG

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has revealed the State Government’s plans to join tourism stakeholders across the globe in celebrating the Year 2020 World Tourism Day (WTD) on Sunday, 27th September, 2020.

Mrs. Yusuf, who made the disclosure, when she hosted the Ambassador Ikechi Uko-led team from Akwaaba African Travel Market and Atqnews in Alausa, added that the State’s focus is to fashion out strategies for post-COVID-19 recovery and the development of domestic tourism.

The Commissioner told the visiting team that all the five divisions of the State would be involved in the celebrations of this year’s WTD as Lagos is targeting grassroots participation, assuring that tourism stakeholders would also be carried along in the planned activities.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, Ambassador Ikechi Uko thanked the Ministry for hosting the team and stated that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the Ministry with its planned activities for the forthcoming WTD celebrations.

He explained that the World Tourism Day is important to the Nation as it was a Nigerian, Late Mr. Ignatius Atigbi, who moved the motion to make September 27th the World Tourism Day.