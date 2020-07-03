Lagos Will Reopen Schools For Students In Transitional Classes – Sanwo-Olu

Students in transitional classes would be allowed to go back to school as schools partially reopen in Lagos State according to an announcement by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday.

The governor announced that students in SSS 3 and Tech III can resume to classes on August 3.

“But for JSS 3, we will wait for another one or two weeks and see how we have taken the first set of Tech 3 and SSS 3 before they now subsequently would open.

“The window period is for the school authorities to be able to prepare themselves well and get the right directives from the Ministry of Education and the Quality Assurance Office under the Ministry of Education.

“Students in tertiary institutions will continue to enjoy their online academic activities pending the decision taken on physical resumption”, he added.

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education had on March 19 ordered closure of all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry noted that it took that step as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Critics have since faulted the government’s decision though the Federal Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for the reopening of schools and it required the adoption of the use of distant learning centres and temporary shelters.

It also advocated disinfection and fumigation of facilities including hostel accommodation, with particular attention on those used as temporary isolation and treatment centres.

It could be recalled that last week, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said schools can be reopened for graduating students in primary and secondary schools across the country.