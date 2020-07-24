0 comments

#Lagosians: Discordant Tunes Trail Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos

As the closure of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos begins today, residents in Lagos have expressed their feelings on the impact it will have on the everyday life of the Lagos commuter.


Some residents have complained that even though the renovation of the bridge is necessary the Lagos State government has not put in place adequate measures that will reduce the pressure on commuters.

For some it is a feeling of indifference as they are more concerned to know Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu’s plans as regards the 10pm curfew put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, which they have said will make life more difficult at this time of not reviewed.

On Thursday the Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu had appealed to resident in the state to exercise patience during the period of the renovation while assuring them that law enforcement officers will be on the road regularly to ensure easy vehicular movements.

He said “I want to appeal to residents to exercise patience during this period as officers will constantly be on the road to ensure easy vehicular movement.

“The traffic disruption is about 25% of the regular traffic on the bridge so there should be no undue worries.

“We have provided details of alternative routes so that residents can move to and from their places of work easily.

“During the closure, a lane of the bridge will be open for vehicles driving inward Lagos Island in the morning and the reverse will be done in the evening.

“We are deploying over 650 LASTMA officers on the roads to control traffic.

“We also urge commuters to explore the option of our waterways. The jetty built in Ilaje area of Bariga has been activated and we are increasing the capacity of our ferry services.

“We remain committed to improving transportation in Lagos State. Ensuring Lagos has an efficiently run intermodal transportation system is an important component of our deliverables.

“Please do work with us as we work to achieve this, the governor added.

The Federal Government has announced that the bridge is scheduled to be shut down by midnight today.

