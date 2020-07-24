Lagosians: Discordant Tunes Trail Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos

As the closure of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos begins today, residents in Lagos have expressed their feelings on the impact it will have on the everyday life of the Lagos commuter.



Some residents have complained that even though the renovation of the bridge is necessary the Lagos State government has not put in place adequate measures that will reduce the pressure on commuters.

Mehn…..the closure of 3rd mainland bridge has started its tolls on lagosians. If you can work from home, open your mouth and talk to your boss ooo. Stress can end someone's life fast fast and they will hire someone within a minute. — Gap Tooth Girl❣️7️⃣ #BBNaija (@Iam_Misola) July 24, 2020

Dear Gov. Sanwo-Olu, do consider lifting the irrelevant 10pm curfew doing little to curb the virus spread but arming law enforcement agents with the very tool of oppression aided by this closure. Lagosians' burden can be offered a carrot before things spiral out of control https://t.co/KUbqhi0Ia4 — Daniel Ojukwu (@mazi_ojd) July 24, 2020

Nigeria & poor planning are like 5&6. The traffic & hardship will just get worse. I’m sure by the end of the year, another minister or senator will faint on the Senate floor in a bid to explain how he used the alloted 500billion naira contract money for "politics of the belly." — Bright Alozie (@bryt_alozy) July 24, 2020

Let me tell you what to do, take those alternative routes without your escorts, just you. Your driver and a security personnel, drive round the routes between 4-8pm, that’s the only way this tweet would make sense , you don’t even know a bit of what lagosians face nowadays — HUSBAND OF LAGOS 👑 (@iconic_remi) July 24, 2020

For some it is a feeling of indifference as they are more concerned to know Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu’s plans as regards the 10pm curfew put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, which they have said will make life more difficult at this time of not reviewed.

Third mainland bridge closure no doubt will increase the pressure on the alternative routes and add more to the logistic woes of Lagosians. Already oppression by @PoliceNG even before the 10pm curfew is being recorded & this will get worse. The Curfew MUST be lifted for ease. 🚔 https://t.co/nm3renFmeb — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 24, 2020

As the @NigeriaGov and @followlasg, @jidesanwoolu begins the 6months palliative hardship of 3rd mainland bridge closure today,

Is the 10pm curfew going to be extended or removed totally?

We need answers pls because it's #lagos we are taking about here.@Gidi_Traffic @segalink — Laurel's da blues 💙💙💎💎 (@adetoyeee) July 24, 2020

We were under total lockdown for months nationally, yet they didn't know to close third mainland. The government go misbehave Nigerians go lookaway why won't they use you to dance shaku shaku — Francis D Matthew (@fdmlearn) July 24, 2020

On Thursday the Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu had appealed to resident in the state to exercise patience during the period of the renovation while assuring them that law enforcement officers will be on the road regularly to ensure easy vehicular movements.

He said “I want to appeal to residents to exercise patience during this period as officers will constantly be on the road to ensure easy vehicular movement.

“The traffic disruption is about 25% of the regular traffic on the bridge so there should be no undue worries.

“We have provided details of alternative routes so that residents can move to and from their places of work easily.

“During the closure, a lane of the bridge will be open for vehicles driving inward Lagos Island in the morning and the reverse will be done in the evening.

“We are deploying over 650 LASTMA officers on the roads to control traffic.

“We also urge commuters to explore the option of our waterways. The jetty built in Ilaje area of Bariga has been activated and we are increasing the capacity of our ferry services.

“We remain committed to improving transportation in Lagos State. Ensuring Lagos has an efficiently run intermodal transportation system is an important component of our deliverables.

“Please do work with us as we work to achieve this, the governor added.

The Federal Government has announced that the bridge is scheduled to be shut down by midnight today.