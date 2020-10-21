0 comments

#LagosStateMassacre: Nigerian Army Denies Its Personnel Opened Fire On #unarmed #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki, Despite Witness Accounts And Video | #LekkiMassacre

Nigeria’s Army have denied that the military in shot at protesters in Lekki, Lagos last night, despite witness accounts and video.

BREAKINGTIMES had earlier reported how security agents in military camouflage opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

It was learnt that the streetlights were put off and the CCTV cameras removed before the security agents stormed the venue.

Multiple videos captured by citizens show the moment soldiers opened fire on the demonstrators.

The clips show terrified citizens crouching and screaming as gunshots rented the air.

However, the army has labelled the reports “Fake News” on all its verified social media accounts.

https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1318684952146419713?s=19

