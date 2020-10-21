LagosStateMassacre: We Do Not Supply Power To Lekki Toll Gate – @EKEDP EKEDC Denies Interrupting Power

Following allegations on social media that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), took out the lights at Lekki Toll Gate during Tuesday’s massacre by Military on #EndSARS protesters, the company has said it does not supply power there.

The Power holding company via their twitter handle said it does not supply power to the toll gate and therefore not responsible for taking out the lights.

According to them, “The Toll Gate independently generate its own power supply through IPPs and other areas where having lights except where power was faulty.

“We strongly condemn the attacks, and stand with Nigerians clamouring for a better future.

“Our management therefore pledges to supply adequate electricity supply, customer service for as long as it becomes safe for our families to live their homes.

