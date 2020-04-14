LagosUnrest, #OgunUnrest: IG Deploys Security Forces To Lagos, Ogun Amid Crimes

Following recent crimes and attacks in Lagos and Ogun State, Mohammed Adams, the inspector general of police, has ordered or immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the the Force, comprising the Police Mobile force Units, The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, The Intelligence Response Team and the special Tactical Squad, to Lagos and Ogun states.

This is in response to the rising crimes that has been ongoing for a while now Amid the COVID19 pandemic.

According to a statement yesterday, Frank Mba, the spokesman of the Force, Coordinated by Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of the Department Research and planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for the South West, Peter Babatunde Ofunyanwo, stated that the IGP had ordered Commissioners of Police Nationwide to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various commands.

In order to effectively curb emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19lockdown.

The CPs are to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all urgent areas within their jurisdictions.