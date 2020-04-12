LagosUnrest Trends As Armed Robbers Wreck Havoc On Lagos Residents Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Currently on the second spot of the Nigerian Twitter trends, is #LagosUnrest. It took the position after residents of some communities in Lagos state took to the streets to defend themselves against armed robbers.
Since Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic issued a lockdown order, there have been reports of robbers taking advantage of the scenario to loot shops and also rob some households.
The multiple robberies have turned residents into vigilantes, as they also accused the police of displaying incompetence in curbing the menace.
Below are tweets and videos:
