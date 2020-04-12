LagosUnrest Trends As Armed Robbers Wreck Havoc On Lagos Residents Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Currently on the second spot of the Nigerian Twitter trends, is #LagosUnrest. It took the position after residents of some communities in Lagos state took to the streets to defend themselves against armed robbers.

Since Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic issued a lockdown order, there have been reports of robbers taking advantage of the scenario to loot shops and also rob some households.

The multiple robberies have turned residents into vigilantes, as they also accused the police of displaying incompetence in curbing the menace.

You chase and harass innocent boys around cos you know they're easy targets,now it's time for you to do the real job they pay your for,y'all lurking around like cowards,these same boys you harass all the time are doing your job for you! Shame on you SARS! #LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest

Robbery Reports are coming in from, Alagbado, Agbado, ijaiye, Abule Egba, Agege, Ogba, Akute, Ota, Sango.



The residents turned to Vigilante, to secure the area. Are we on our own now? 💔

“Well dressed hardworking youths on their way to their place of work”



SARS:- “Harasses and Arrests Them”



“Robbery Reports from places in Ogun, Lagos and Ibadan”



SARS:- “Offline and currently unavailable”



This is the Federal Republic Of Nigeria #LagosUnrest

Good morning, Commander @TunjiDisu1. A number of citizens are currently living in fear and there are reports of brazen attacks in broad daylight. What is the current position regarding #LagosUnrest please?

I was driving on Victoria Arobieke yesterday in Lekki Phase 1 & met a road block of fierce men with placards that read “Hunger. No food. No jobs. Lockdown”. Begging for money.



When we shout poverty, we aren't discussing some theoretical nonsense. This #LagosUnrest is the result.

We are securing the area ourselves… over 100 men on standby.. thanks to Nigeria police too @PoliceNG I have seen 6 patrol van moving area the area #abuleegba #LagosUnrest .. I rep Clem Road… Agbado area