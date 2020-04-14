LagosUnrest: Outrage Again As Lagos Residents Report Multiple Robberies [VIDEOS]

Barely 24hours after we reported series of robbery attacks in Lagos, reports reaching us again indicate that there is panic in Igando, Ogba, Ikotun, EjIgbo and other areas of Lagos as suspected hoodlums are robbing residents.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to report the multiple robberies, calling for government action.

See the reports below:

Father, please keep evil far away from from all my loved ones living in Ejigbo and Ikotun axis . Hide us in You at all times 🙏#LagosUrest pic.twitter.com/yz434LiE1I — Greatbee (@beeyourlar) April 14, 2020

The night is too long and terrifying



All I can hear are gunshots, screams and whistle blowing possibly by vigilantes.



Where is the notorious SARS? @PoliceNG



#LagosUrest — Jindu💕 (@joy_jinduu) April 14, 2020

If after all this sleepless nights doing vigilante and we don't still have sense to vote a CREDIBLE leader without collecting 2k bribe , foodstuff for vote buying, ethnical and religious bias when next we have the chance, then we are all noisemakers without balls.#LagosUrest — Olowo of Lagos (@bali_michael) April 14, 2020

Igando is hot right now 😫 please retweet for help 🙏, lives is in danger oo no sleep 🥺.#LagosUrest #BuhariAddressNigerians #LagosUnrest — capmanPlain (@smple_aby) April 13, 2020

Robbers are currently raiding houses around kadiri street, ogba @rrslagos767 @PoliceNG please send your men urgently#LagosUrest — Nelson (@Nells4all) April 14, 2020

Is there an Association of Armed Robbers in this Lagos?



The way this people plan their attacks at the same time in different areas of the state is something that bugs me big time.#LagosUrest — Guilty Conscience (@iamfictionary) April 14, 2020

This is my own area at Ijegun, Ijagemo road, Lagos State… Boys came out massively. My cutlass is mad ooo…

Ijegun Ikotun Igando Ejigbo#BreakingNews#LagosUrest pic.twitter.com/6geP2dDEyp — ♔♚ Alake of Lagos ♕♛ (@Jabulani_Govt) April 14, 2020