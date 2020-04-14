LagosUnrest: Outrage Again As Lagos Residents Report Multiple Robberies [VIDEOS]

Barely 24hours after we reported series of robbery attacks in Lagos, reports reaching us again indicate that there is panic in Igando, Ogba, Ikotun, EjIgbo and other areas of Lagos as suspected hoodlums are robbing residents.
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to report the multiple robberies, calling for government action.
See the reports below:
