Lai Mohammed Directs NBC To Implement Regulations For Online Media

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media.

In a statement released by his media aide Segun Adeyemi on Thursday January 9, the Minister said implementation of the regulations which has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will reposition the broadcast industry, create jobs, promote local content, deliver real value in the sector and grow the creative industry.

Broadcasters were also asked to utilize the content and services of Nigerian independent producers in line with regulatory requirements for 70 percent local content.

He said;

“Following my satisfaction with the report which was very professional and detailed, I wish to direct the commission to take the necessary measures to effect the implementation of the various provisions therein.

“This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio; regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria; hate speech; human resource and staff welfare; funding for the reforms implementation; monitoring; Independence of the regulator and ease of issuing licenses as well as competition and monopoly issues.

“This will empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation,” he said.

“The new regulations will also ensure that producers of content are paid promptly for adverts and sponsored content placed on all TV, radio and broadcast platforms, ensure that the production of adverts are localized to create and promote local production and, where it is not, to attract a charge every time such an advert is aired, with the charge being put into a fund to help develop local expertise in production.

“For musical content, a new regulation will ensure that broadcasters are prevented from illegal and unpaid use of musical works without payment of the applicable license fees and/or royalties required by music rights owners.

“The new regulations will re-energise the broadcast industry, deliver real value in the sector and grow the creative industry for the benefit of the practitioners”.