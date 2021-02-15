Lai Mohammed: Ongoing APC Registration, Revalidation Exercise In Kwara A Scam

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and culture, on Monday demanded the cancellation of the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kwara State.

The Minister stated this at a press conference in Oro, his country home in Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state after he revalidated his party membership at his Oro PU 006 Oro ward 2.

Mohammed who claimed to be speaking for all the stakeholders in Kwara State said the reports from his findings across the one hundred and eighty-three wards across the sixteen local governments of the state showed that the exercise did not follow the stipulated guidelines of the party.

He called for the disbandment of Senator John Dan Boyi committee sent to the state by the national headquarters of the party saying that his activities were one-sided.

Mohammed also indicted the Speaker of the state house of assembly and some top government officials and the police in the irregularities of the exercise in the state.

His words: “We critical stakeholders of the APC in Kwara State, hereby demand the following:

“Immediate cancellation of the APC Membership Registration Exercise in Kwara State and the putting in place of a process to ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support and confidence of all.

“The Immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboyi-led Membership Registration Committee for Kwara State. A vast majority of the APC stakeholders in the state have lost confidence in the committee.

“A thorough investigation into the botched membership registration exercise by the Senator John Danboyi-led committee.”