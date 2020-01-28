Lai Mohammed Reacts To The planned addition Of Nigeria To The List Of Countries On US Visa Travel Ban

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the planned addition of Nigeria to the list of countries on US visa travel ban.

The Nigerian Minister who is in London for a meeting with international media and other think tanks, told Reuters that they will be responding comprehensively if the speculative move is effected.

Lai Mohammed also stated that the move which will affect the vulnerable in Nigeria was informed largely on negative narratives spread by naysayers.

He said; “On the issue of the travel ban our position is that it is still speculative because we are yet to be communicated. When we are communicated we will respond comprehensively.

“However, in our view it was not well thought out but based largely on negative narratives spread by naysayers.

“I know that we are working very well with our neighbours to ensure that terrorism is addressed. We are working with international community including the EU and the US.

“Our advice to the US is that it should have a rethink on the issue because any travel ban is bound to affect investment and growth in the country and those who will be affected are the most vulnerable people in Nigeria.”

On border closure, Lai Mohammed who stated that the decision has produced positive results in terms of increased revenue, security and boosting the capacity of the farmers, said it was centered on the country’s neighbours; Benin Republic and Niger Republic failure to respect the ECOWAS treaty on transit of goods.

He added;

“Not only that they are sabotaging the economy of the country but also the security of the nation was being threatened.

“Under the guise of smuggling rice, a lot of small arms and light weapons are being smuggled into the country.”