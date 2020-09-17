Lai Mohammed Says Buhari’s Assumption Of Office In 2015 Prevented Nigeria From Becoming Failed State

President Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office in 2015 prevented Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

These were the words of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Segun Adeyemi said Buhari saved Nigeria after what he called a “long stretch of rapacious and rudderless leadership.”

According to the Minister, Buhari assumed power at a time when the country was besieged by insurgents.

Mohammed stressed that many Nigerian towns and cities, including the capital city of Abuja, were a playground for insurgents.

The Minister also pointed out that prior to Buhari’s assumption of power, the country’s wealth had been looted dry, with little or nothing to show for the nation’s huge earnings.

”Nigeria today faces a lot of challenges. But whatever situation the country has found itself in, things would have been much worse but for the deft management of resources, unprecedented fight against corruption, determined battle against insurgency and banditry as well as the abiding courage of Mr President in piloting the ship of state,” the statement read partly.

He said Nigeria today is not a failed state, “but a nation that is courageously tackling its challenges and building solid infrastructure that will serve as the basis for socio-economic development.”