Lampard Implores Premier League To Give Fair Start To Tired Chelsea

Chelsea’s Head Coach Frank Lampard has implored the Premier League to issue the Blues an accommodating start to next season’s campaign, stating that the September 12 start comes too early for his players.

Having lost the FA Cup final match 2-1 to Arsenal FC on Saturday, Lampard’s Blues are not yet done with their campaign, as they look set to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League ecounter.

If Bayern were to knock Chelsea out of the tournament, Chelsea would still have 35 days to get set for the new campaign.

According to him, “if clubs in the Premier League agreed upon starting new season by September 12, then clubs still playing competitions in season’s end are suppose to be given 30-day break to recuperate well before they start their campaign.

Lampard stressed that even though his side gets beaten by the Bundesliga outfit, that 12th of next Month still seem early. The players really need to be given a break to recover from last season’s campaign.

Having lost Christian Pulisic, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Azpilicueta to injury, he urged the League management to ensure that clubs begins the season on high tempo.

“We deserve a fair start to coming campaign”, he added.