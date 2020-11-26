Land Borders Would Be Reopened Soon – FG

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Government Has announced that Land borders would soon be reopened.

Recall that the borders have since been closed in August 2019 as a measure to thwart illegal importation of drugs, firearms and agricultural products into the country from other West African nations.

The revelation was made in a chat with State House correspondents by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

According to her, the Presidential Committee that were appointed the task, recommended that the borders be reopened.

Continuing, she revealed that the committee will in no time submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari before which a formal declaration would be made on the matter.

Recall that in December 2019, the Federal Government announced that it won’t reopen land borders, at least not until Niger and Benin Republic submit to the ECOWAS trade agreements.