LASG Continues Payment Of Conditional Cash Transfer, Collaborates With FG

The Federal Government is collaborating with the Lagos State Government, issuing a monthly stipend to households targeted as being more vulnerable to the economic effects of Covid19.

Lagos State Government Friday commenced the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer to another set of beneficiaries in Apapa area of the State for the months of July and August 2020.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, noted that the process of enrolment of about 6,810 households captured by the State Cash Transfer Office was approved by the Governor and commenced in April to fast-track the conditional cash transfer to beneficiary households.

Arobieke said the beneficiaries were validated based on the completion of the enrolment exercise and issued identification cards by the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO).

The Commissioner revealed the payment process would take place in the 30 wards of the six targeted Local Government Area, namely Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Badagry and Lagos Island Local Government Areas.

She reiterated that the sum of N10,000 for the months of July and August 2020 will be paid to each beneficiary household, through the designated household caregiver, who will, in turn, utilise the money for the better living of the household.

“I will like to appeal to Lagosians that this is a continuous exercise and in case you are yet to be captured in this batch, there are more opportunities that would be cascaded to the rest of the Local Government Areas in the State”, Arobieke assured.