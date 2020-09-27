LASG Distributes Sanitary Items To Public Schools Across The State

In line with the stipulations for resumption of schools, the Universal Basic Education Commission, through the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, has distributed sanitary items to all public primary schools in the State.

According to a statement from the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the Federal and State Governments are determined to be resilient in ensuring the safety of pupils and other stakeholders as the first phase of school reopening commences.

He noted that the sanitary items funded by UBEC will not only prevent the spread of the virus in schools but help the pupils and teachers stay safe.

Alawiye-King appreciated the Universal Basic Education Commission and Lagos State Government for facilitating and supporting the distribution of the materials.

He explained that the Board is also complementing its planned combined learning approach by distributing battery-powered transistor radio sets to pupils for access to the Board’s Interactive Radio Instructional Programme.

Mr. Alabi Baba Asaju, the UBEC State Coordinator, who represented the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hammid Boboyi, commended the Lagos State Government’s efforts at containing the pandemic and appealed to the Education Secretaries to ensure the proper usage of the materials.