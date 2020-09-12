LASG Harps Against Illegal Conversion Of Open Spaces, Says Practice Must Stop

The Lagos State Government on Feiday expressed displeasure over the erection of illegal structures in open places across the State.

The State Government insists that such action is illegal and must stop.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako disclosed this, on Thursday, during his meeting with members of the Williams Estate Residents Association, Akowonjo, who came to follow up an earlier complaint of encroachment on open spaces by some residents within the Estate.

Dr. Salako further informed that the Ministry had recently sealed eight buildings, including a church, fuel station, warehouse and container terminal in Surulere for violation of physical planning laws of the State.

According to Dr.Salako, open spaces are by law necessary to maintain environmental sustainability, noting that at no time should the entire landscape be utilised for building structures alone.

Salako maintained the need for residents to protect spaces reserved for other uses such as greenery, recreation and air space, as against complete use of land solely for building purposes.

He commended the Association for alerting the government on the encroachment, urging other estates to emulate what he described as patriotic.

“Having received and investigated the petition from Williams Estate, the Ministry has commenced the process of removal of the contravening structures illegally built on an open space reserved for recreation in the estate”, he said.

Salako said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to restore the glory of a “well-planned State, hallmarked by recreation parks, gardens, beautified open spaces and other important services necessary for a functional physical environment”.