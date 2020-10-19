LASG Inaugurates 8-man Judicial Panel Of Inquiry and Restitution For Police Brutality Victims|Pleads For Halt Of #ENDSARS Protests

In a move to end police brutality, by virtue of Section 5 of Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Monday inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu informed that the panel will in the next 24 hours be joined by 2 youth representatives and a member of the National Human Rights Commission as we look to provide restitution while following due process.

The Governor said beyond setting up this panel— which he hoped will serve as a representation of Lagos’s broader interests— his administration has established a N200 million fund for compensation to families and individuals who have been victimized by officers of the disbanded SARS.

Orderly room trials of erring policemen resulting in dismissals, demotions and more severe punishment for human rights violations have begun, Sanwo-Olu said.

Adding:

“We have also started engaging with protesters and all sides affected in all this.

“We have witnessed the protests of our youth against police brutality. The pain of this generation has been felt in various parts of our state and country, as well as in the diaspora, all speaking with one voice against the unbridled violation of their rights and lives

“I am on the side of the young people out there. I understand your pain and I know your concerns are legitimate.

“I must reiterate that while we were able to immediately acquiesce to some of your demands, some will require time: we ask you to bear with us as we work on them.”