LASG Pledges 828 New Housing Units Before The Year 2020 Ends

In a bid to bridge the housing deficit in the State and increase the number of homeowners, the Lagos State Government has said that efforts are being intensified to produce additional 828 new accommodation for Lagosians under its housing initiatives before end of the year 2020.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, informed that the new housing schemes comprising of 744 housing units in Sangotedo Phase I and 84 housing units in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government,will be handed over to allottees before year-end.

He reiterated the resolve of the present administration to ensure that the housing deficit in the State is addressed, hence, the quick mobilisation of contractors to site for speedy completion of the various housing projects across the State without compromising standards.

Akinderu-Fatai reiterated the commitment of the present administration to completing all the abandoned housing projects in the State, explaining that construction work is going on in almost all the housing schemes in the State.

On the affordability of the housing estates, Akinderu-Fatai stated that the housing schemes have been subsidised for low-income earners, stressing that subscribers can now pay through the State mortgage system, rent-to-own scheme or by outright payment.

He listed some housing schemes billed for completion before the first and the second quarter of Y2021 to include Odo Onosa /Ayandelu in Agbowa LCDA, Egan Igando Scheme, Lagoshoms Lagos State University Main Campus and Lagoshoms Ajara in Badagry respectively.