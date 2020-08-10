LASG Says Roads, Bridges In Apapa Will Be Completed In October

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured recently that all road and bridges that presently are still undergoing construction in Apapa, will be finished by October.

The Governor gave this confirmation during a supervision tour of the roads and bridges that were still beyond completion in Apapa area of Lagos state.

During his tour, he visited the Alaka bridge, Ijora bridge, Marine bridge, Costain bridge and Mile 2, optimizing further that once the bridge gets completed, the traffic as often witnessed by commuters will stop for good.

“We have to include our initiatives with the development going on in Apapa, says that there is every need to revamp entirely road in Apapa so people would be able to travel safe and in comfort”, he said.

“Although the financial requirements in getting this done is quite outrageous, but it is indeed an important task as the roads will once more aid for a better movement in and out of Lagos.

According to him, “the state is carrying out a joint action with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), to build another port in Lekki, and is expected to be completed in two years. He said also that the government is holding discussion with interested stakeholders to establish holding bay that would be used to hold trucks, so there can be free movement on the road”.

“Operators has to be told about the intentions we are having, so they can in return formalize themselves and aid in getting an orderly society. Their actions in a way affects the citizens”, the Governor said.

“People on constant basis complain about their way of life due to availability of the port. In response, we are working expeditiously with different stakeholders to establish their needs and respond by solving them”, he added.