LASG To Launch War Against Unsanitary Practices In SlaughterHouses, Abbatoirs

Lagos State Government Wednesday said that the time has come to put an end to unsanitary practices in the operation and management of slaughterhouses and abattoirs in order to minimise their harmful effects on residents and the environment.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, made this known at a workshop organised by the Ministry for abattoir operators in Lagos State, themed “Environmental and Health Implications of Unsanitary Abattoir Operation”.

Bello, who was represented at the workshop by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, stated that abattoirs must be approved by the regulatory authorities for hygienic slaughtering of animals, processing and distribution of meat products.

He said the workshop became necessary in order to improve the hygiene status of abattoirs across the State and to prevent continuous pollution of the environment from both solid and liquid waste as a result of their operations.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, who spoke through Mr. Oyedele Osifeso, reminded abattoir operators to desist from burning cowhide and skin with disused tyres, saying it is carcinogenic.

The Director, Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Michael Adeyemi listed some of the criteria required for abattoir operations as: capital, land, access road, tax clearance and refrigerated van amongst others.

He added that after meeting these requirements, the operator gets a provisional approval for monitoring before getting a Certificate of Operation which is renewable annually.