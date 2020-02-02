Lassa Fever: A week after death of first victim, Kaduna records fresh case

The Kaduna state government has said it has confirmed another case of Lassa fever, a week after the death of its first victim.

A 36-year-old male in Chikun local government area of the state was earlier diagnosed of the disease.

In a statement on Saturday, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the state commissioner of health, said the victim had died after undergoing treatment at the designated infectious disease control centre.

She disclosed that the new case involves a 34-year-old male from Kajuru local government area, who is undergoing treatment at the centre.

The commissioner said the confirmed case is one of the tests conducted out of which 15 appeared negative. She said 23 cases have been recorded in total while six cases are pending.

“The new confirmed case is a 34 year old male from Kajuru Local Government Area and he is being managed at the IDCC. This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim has died last Sunday and has since been buried,” she said.

“A total number of 40 people who had been in contact with the cases are being monitored and none has shown any symptoms. However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing.

“The general public is advised to continue to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fevers are tested for malaria before treatment.”

Mohammed-Baloni assured the public that the disease is under control in the state but people should nonetheless observe strict personal hygiene in order to avoid contracting it.

At least eight people have died in the current outbreak of the disease in Edo state, and at least three persons have lost their lives to the disease in Kano state. There have also been reported cases of the disease in Ondo state.