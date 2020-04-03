Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 Cases In Nigeria

The NCDC on its Twitter handle on Thursday 2nd of April reported that the cases of lassa fever death victims in Nigeria is on the rise amidst the Corona virus outbreak.

The NCDC reported that the number of newly confirmed cases decreased from 28 cases in week 12 to 19 cases in week 13, which is the reporting week. These cases were reported from eight states—Ondo,Edo , Ebonyi, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Delta and Plateau States respectively.

The NCDC confirmed there is a total number of 951 cases with a number of 185 deaths from 176 deaths last week, meaning 9 people have died in the last week.

The five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are Edo with 309 confirmed cases and 39 deaths; Ondo, 305 confirmed cases and 43 deaths; Ebonyi with 72 cases and 15 deaths; Taraba with 55 cases and 21 deaths and Bauchi with 42 cases and 18 deaths.

The latest #LassaFever Situation Report has been published on our website (week 13)



NCDC is working to support every state in Nigeria to identify one treatment centre, while supporting existing ones with care, treatment & commodities



Read via https://t.co/hBTxQZ8rJW pic.twitter.com/vnBwQaV33X — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 2, 2020