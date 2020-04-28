LassaFever: NCDC Declares 2020 Emergency Phase Over

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the end of emergency phase of 2020 Lassa Fever outbreak.
This comes as a successive decline in reported cases below what NCDC calls ” emergency threshold” through a joint NCDC and World Health Organization Epidemiological review.
The NCDC declared an outbreak of Lassa Fever on the 24th of January this year.
The outbreak has recorded 979 confirmed cases and 188 deaths in 27 states.
The NCDC urged Nigerians to practice good personal hygiene, keeping the environment clean and rodent free to prevent the spread.
