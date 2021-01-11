LASU Appoints Damola Oke Acting VC

By Onwuka Gerald

The Senate tenement of the Lagos State University (LASU) has appointed Oyedamola Oke as the acting vice-chancellor of the school.

Oke was appointed at the emergency senate meeting that was held on Monday.

Oke with the appointment, will now directly succeed Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun whose five-year tenure ended on January 11, 2021.

Confirming Oke’s appointment as the institution’s acting VC, LASU’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said, “Oke recorded more than 61 votes while Prof. Elias Wahab, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) had 51 votes.

He continued that his appointment will be for 45 days according to a statement released on January 8 by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Before his appointment, Oke was formally the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of LASU, a Professor of Plant Pathology and the former Dean, Faculty of Science,” Adekoya said.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Sanwo-Olu also directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should begin immediately.

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, was also ordered to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021.

More details to follow…