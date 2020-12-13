Late Nda-Isaiah Deployed Creativity To Promote Peace Using His Platform – Jonathan

By Adejumo Enock

The Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Management of Leadership Newspaper and the family of Sam Nda-Isaiah who died on Friday.

Jonathan in his condolence message to the family of the deceased described the deceased as an erudite journalist and columnist who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity.

“I commiserate with the Nda-Isaiah family, the Nigerian Media, his political associates and all sympathizers on the demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness”. He said.

The Former President said that the deceased will be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of the nation.

According to him, “he will be missed by many members of our society, for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and patriotism”.

He added that the Late Sam Nda-Isaiah was deeply committed to public good.

He Further expressed that, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher who deployed creativity and platforms to promote the peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

Furthermore, “I pray for consolation for members of his family and all affected by his death to take solace in the fact the late journalist lived an impactful life of service and he was an inspiration to many especially those within the media”. He said.