Late Nda-Isaiah Was A Believer In A Better Nigeria — Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the media, family, friends and associates of Late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He said the Leadership Newspaper Publisher will surely be missed.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu via his verified twitter account @GarShehu, Buhari said, the country lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.

He added that the deceased is a “massive fish gone out of the Media ocean”.

The statement reads, “President @MBuhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of @LeadershipNGA Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally”.

The Tweet further reads, “The President condoles with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased, saying “the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria”.

Furthermore, the tweet in parts states, “He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” President Buhari further said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).