Lati Raheem, Chief Security Officer To Bola Tinubu Is Dead

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday April 24, lost his ‘most trusted’ aide, Lati Raheem after a brief illness.

Lati Raheem who was Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer was sick briefly and hospitalized. He had high blood pressure and diabetes. He passed on in the early hours of Friday.

Raheem, who was only aide left from Tinubu’s time as governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007, had been on his team for over 20 years.

As a Muslim, the deceased will be buried as mandated by the Muslim rites on Friday, the first day of Ramadan, which is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari lost his aide, Lawal Mato to complication from diabetes after initially losing his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, four days earlier.