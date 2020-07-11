Latin America, Caribbeans Record Over 3 Million #COVID19 Cases; WHO Fears Virus Will Not Fade Off Completely

Head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, Dr. Mike Ryan said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would completely fade off the global scene.

This is coming as Coronavirus infections in Latin America and the Caribbeans have exceeded 3 million this week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with Brazil, Peru and Chile reporting the highest number of infections.

“In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus,” Ryan said during an online briefing from Geneva.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could “potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown”.

Meanwhile, Latin America has been terribly hit as three heads of state have announced they have tested positive for the virus: Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Añez, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was hospitalized after being diagnosed in June.

According to CNN, in Bolivia, in six more high-ranking government officials have also tested positive, including several ministers.

These are the countries with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the region, as of July 10, according to latest figures from the countries’ health ministries– CNN.

Brazil: 1,755,779 cases; 69,184 deaths

Peru: 316,448 cases; 11,314 deaths

Chile: 309,274 cases; 6,781 deaths

Mexico: 282,283 cases; 33,526 deaths

Colombia: 133,973 cases; 4,714 deaths

Argentina: 90,693 cases; 1,749 deaths

Ecuador: 65,801 cases; 4,983 deaths

Bolivia: 44,113 cases; 1,638 deaths

Panama: 42,216 cases; 839 deaths

Dominican Republic: 41,915 cases; 864 deaths