Lauretta Mocks Facebook User After He Was Remanded For Circulating ‘Fake News’ On #COVID19

Nigerian Ruler’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked one Akinloye Saheed after a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, remanded him at the custodial centre over his Facebook post concerning COVID19 in the State.

Akinloye was arrested by police over his comment on his Facebook page where he claimed that the state government imported COVID-19 patients into the state to get funds from the federal government.

The police prosecutor, Mr John ldoko, told the court that Akinloye’s post was with the intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State Government.

Reacting to this development, Lauretta took to her Twitter handle, @Laurestar and wrote:

“He’s cooling in a Custodial Centre. His CRIME? Fake News. We can’t be saying what we don’t know in order to give people a bad name? It has a lot to do with one’s character. Every lie has an expiry date. Let’s watch what we say.“

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far confirmed 20 cases of the pandemic in Osun State.