LAUTECH: Osun Indegenes Wont Be Affected By Dissolution Of University Ownership – Gov Makinde

By Adejumo Enock

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Saturday, stated that the dissolution of the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University would in no way affect Osun State indigenes working in the university.

According to him, the institution would be positioned in a way that it would elicit support globally.

This is coming after an Alumni from the university commended Governor Makinde and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, on their final deal to transfer University ownership to Oyo state government.

Gov Makinde on Saturday explained that with the development, the state had taken full responsibility of the University.

“When we began, especially for the year 2020, Oyo State has so far been funding LAUTECH alone.

“Of course we have challenges, but nothing is going to change. We will continue with the chosen path”, he added.

“We will try our best to ensure that the university come top in African and international rankings. I am just happy that after speaking with my brother, Governor Oyetola, he saw reasons to agree with me.

“The real work begins from here, now we have to make sure that the University gets properly funded so it can contribute in alleviating some elements of suffering and unemployment in Oyo”, he added.