Lawan Dismisses Media Reports On 2023 Presidency

Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, says his principal, Ahmed Lawan, has no plans to run for president in 2023.
This was contained in a statement signed by Awoniyi, on Saturday, while reacting to certain reports published by media outlets (not BREAKINGTIMES) claiming otherwise.
The media aide said it is premature for anyone to start thinking about 2023 politics now, noting that Lawan is preoccupied with extant issues of governance.
Below is the full statement, as published on the official Twitter handle of the Senate President’s Special Assistant on New Media.