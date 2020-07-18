Lawan Dismisses Media Reports On 2023 Presidency

Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, says his principal, Ahmed Lawan, has no plans to run for president in 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by Awoniyi, on Saturday, while reacting to certain reports published by media outlets (not BREAKINGTIMES) claiming otherwise.

The media aide said it is premature for anyone to start thinking about 2023 politics now, noting that Lawan is preoccupied with extant issues of governance.

Below is the full statement, as published on the official Twitter handle of the Senate President’s Special Assistant on New Media.

PRESS STATEMENT



The attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to a rather puerile media report that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is making plans to run for president in 2023. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020

It is easy to see that the report emanated from the sort of practice that drags the noble profession of journalism to the gutters as it only dresses up the lazy fantasy of its unimaginative authors as a fact. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020

It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020

Such is required of any concerned member of the party. It is therefore sheer mischief for anyone to read ulterior motives to the Senate President joining hands with the President and other leaders in resolving misunderstanding in their own party. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020

The Senate President does not suffer such needless distractions as imputed by the false report under reference. He believes that it is premature for anybody to be talking now about 2023 when all hands should be on deck against the myriad of challenges that faces our nation. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020

Signed:



Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser(Media)

to President of the Senate



Saturday, 18th July, 2020 — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 18, 2020