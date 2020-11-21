Lawan Faults Demand To Scrap Senate; Says Anarchy Would Follow

By Adejumo Enock



The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan has criticise the opinion of some Nigerians towards scraping the Senate.



He disclosed this while speaking at a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission on Friday in Abuja.



The Senate President who criticise the outcry of Nigerians who are agitating for the Senate House to be scrapped also states that the Senate is a leveller which ensured that all parts of the country are equally represented unlike the House of Representatives where States with higher populations produce the highest number of lawmakers.



He added that there could be anarchy in the Country if the Upper House is scrapped.



Furthermore, Lawan explained that Nigerians should vote them out if they have failed the people. Adding that those who are tired of the senators in the 9th Senate should not hesitate to vote them out in 2023 if they don’t like their faces.