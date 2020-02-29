Lawan: I vowed never to deceive those who elected me

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday disclosed that his foray into partisan politics came with a vow never to deceive those who elected him.

According to the Senate President, his decision to be transparent in his dealings as a lawmaker stems from his determination to deliver effective representation to his people, and by extension in service to the nation.

Lawan stated this during the conferment of a traditional title of Mukaddam of Nguru in Yobe by the Nguru Emirate Council.

“The people of Zone C gave me the opportunity to serve them, and I’ll remain eternally grateful for that opportunity.

“I made a promise when I entered into politics, or partisan politics in 1998, when I served as Vice Chairman of the All People’s Party (APP) in Yobe.

“But in 1999 when I was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, I promised that I will not deceive the people who elected me.

“I will always tell them the truth, even if it is bitter, and I will do my best at all times to represent them very well.

“I’m still on that, and thank God from my federal constituency, to the larger Yobe North zone C, I have understood my people and my people understand me,” the Senate President said.

After his conferment of the traditional title of Mukaddam of Nguru by the Emir of Nguru, Lawan disclosed that plans were underway to establish a skill acquisition Centre in Yobe North senatorial district.